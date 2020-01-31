Qbao Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX. Qbao has a market cap of $411,550.00 and approximately $3,806.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qbao has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

