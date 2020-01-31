Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Increased by Analyst

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mcdonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after purchasing an additional 376,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

