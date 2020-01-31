Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Raised by KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

EAT stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 23,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,101. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $25,065,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 313.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 706,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 535,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $9,718,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,888,000.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

