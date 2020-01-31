Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE STL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,833. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 147,937 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.