Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.16. 2,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,611. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.