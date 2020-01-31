Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Lowered by Analyst

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.27. 971,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,092. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $21.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.