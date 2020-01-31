Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 62,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.73. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 over the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 216.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

