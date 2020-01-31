Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for CGI Group, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Monday.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.99 billion.

