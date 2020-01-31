Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for NBT Bancorp Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NBTB stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 601.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.