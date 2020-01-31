Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading 7.9% Higher

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.20, 237,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 292,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Puxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.35 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 129.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Puxin during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Puxin during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Puxin by 135.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Puxin during the second quarter valued at $622,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puxin (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

