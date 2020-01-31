Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Short Interest Update

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after buying an additional 1,841,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after buying an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

