ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0007 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $101,639.00 and approximately $116.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.31 or 0.01309427 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000960 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,966,142 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

