Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,647 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

