Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. 52,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.