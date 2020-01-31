Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,222,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,205. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

