Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.