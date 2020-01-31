Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,702,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 8.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,564. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.