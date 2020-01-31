Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $422.43

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $422.43 and traded as high as $471.42. Provident Financial shares last traded at $464.80, with a volume of 319,658 shares.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 422.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.