Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. 117,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,002. The firm has a market cap of $754.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 6.03. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.

In other news, COO Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $76,794 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 15,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

