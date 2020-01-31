Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $71.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

