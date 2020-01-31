Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,998,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,795,000 after purchasing an additional 888,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,468,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after acquiring an additional 872,086 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 338,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 27,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,705. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.85 and a twelve month high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on PB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

