ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.79

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $21.02. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 2,325 shares trading hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.01% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

