Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 6%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.69, 1,192,053 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 790,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Progyny stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

