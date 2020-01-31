Progressive’s (PGR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. 3,061,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $84.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 104.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after acquiring an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

