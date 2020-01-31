Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Takes Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,332. Linde PLC has a one year low of $159.08 and a one year high of $214.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

