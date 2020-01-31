Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,901,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,723,000 after purchasing an additional 176,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,196,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,687,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.04.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. 63,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,507. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.