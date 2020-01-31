Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.36. The stock had a trading volume of 718,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,703. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

