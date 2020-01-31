Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Visa makes up 5.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after buying an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after buying an additional 100,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

V stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.07. 7,620,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939,984. The company has a market cap of $403.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day moving average is $182.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

