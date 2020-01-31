Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) Shares Up 0.9%

Principal US Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PSM) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.67, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

