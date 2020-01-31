Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 13,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. 1,022,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76 and a beta of -0.64. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

