Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 21.4%

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM)’s stock price was up 21.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 172,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 105,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03.

Power Metals Company Profile (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

