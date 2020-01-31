Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker Sells 1,241 Shares

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $122,871.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,907.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $468,850.00.

POWI stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.16. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 119,553 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

