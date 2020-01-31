Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Powell Industries an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWL. BidaskClub downgraded Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $43.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00. Powell Industries has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 147.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth about $760,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

