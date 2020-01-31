Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,849. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $76,104.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,377 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

