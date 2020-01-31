PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Up 5.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.72, 1,015,460 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 574,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POL. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PolyOne by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PolyOne by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne Company Profile (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

