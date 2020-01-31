Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Trading Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $102.74 and last traded at $96.21, approximately 3,680,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 877,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.98.

The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,602,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after buying an additional 58,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 157,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62.

About Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

