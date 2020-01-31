Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $102.00

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,038. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 17.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Polaris Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

