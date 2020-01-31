Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 19.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.62. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

