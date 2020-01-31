Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Takes $44.14 Million Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,161,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,137,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 2.9% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned 0.25% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 2,697,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,470. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

