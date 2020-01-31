Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James raised Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,279. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

