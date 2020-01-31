Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Invests $32.26 Million in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 313,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,259,000. Capital One Financial makes up 2.2% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 26.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after acquiring an additional 110,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COF shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, reaching $100.13. 923,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,736. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

