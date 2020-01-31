Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,154,000 after buying an additional 207,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,468,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,563,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,249,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.09.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.89. 37,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.