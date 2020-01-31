Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.