Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 98,579 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.26% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,881,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

NYSE:FDS traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.19. 13,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.37 and its 200-day moving average is $266.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.50 and a twelve month high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.28, for a total value of $717,112.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,567. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

