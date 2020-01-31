Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 718,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 566.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,749. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -251.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

