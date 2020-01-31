Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Greene acquired 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.16. 1,172,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.