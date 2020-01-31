PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.96 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $145.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after buying an additional 50,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

