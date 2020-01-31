Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON PPG remained flat at $GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,663,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Plutus Powergen has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $768,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.
Plutus Powergen Company Profile
