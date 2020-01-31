Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.01 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON PPG remained flat at $GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,663,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Plutus Powergen has a 12 month low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.51 ($0.01). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $768,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

Plutus Powergen Company Profile

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

