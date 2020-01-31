Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Trims Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,569. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

