Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $289,000 Position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $16,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 974.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $10,833,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $11,067,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 830,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

